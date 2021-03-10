 Skip to main content

ROCE Insights For Wells Fargo

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) posted Q4 earnings of $3.30 billion, an increase from Q3 of 15.29%. Sales dropped to $17.93 billion, a 4.97% decrease between quarters. In Q3, Wells Fargo earned $2.86 billion, whereas sales reached $18.86 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Wells Fargo posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Wells Fargo is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Wells Fargo's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Wells Fargo reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.64/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.6/share.

 

