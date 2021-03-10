 Skip to main content

Recap: Establishment Labs Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 8:32am
Shares of Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.81% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $26,963,000 rose by 11.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,270,000.

Guidance

Establishment Labs said it sees FY2021 sales of $110M-$112M.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jjpjgy6d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $76.91

Company's 52-week low was at $7.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 128.18%

Company Description

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a medical technology company engaged in offering medical devices and aesthetic products. It is involved in designing, manufacturing and marketing silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants. Motiva implants is the company's breast implant product. The company generates revenue from the sales of Motiva implants. It sells the product in the United States and other countries.

 

