Vera Bradley: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.19% over the past year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $142,369,000 declined by 9.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $152,380,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.80 and $0.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $550,000,000 and $575,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/633vt28j

Price Action

52-week high: $11.21

Company's 52-week low was at $3.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.72%

Company Overview

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.

 

