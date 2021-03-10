Campbell Soup: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.67% over the past year to $0.84, which were in line with the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $2,279,000,000 up by 5.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,300,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Campbell said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.03-$3.11.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events/event-details/q2-2021-campbell-soup-company-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $57.54

52-week low: $40.70

Price action over last quarter: down 1.08%

Company Profile

With a history that dates back around 150 years, Campbell Soup is now a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded convenience food products, most notably soup. The firm's product assortment includes well-known brands like Campbell's, Pace, Prego, Swanson, V8, and Pepperidge Farm. Following the sale of its international snacking operations, the firm is poised to derive nearly all of its sales from its home turf. Campbell has made a handful of acquisitions to reshape its product mix the past few years, including the tie-up with Snyder's-Lance (completed in March 2018), which stands to enhance its exposure to the faster-growing on-trend snack food aisle, complementing its Pepperidge Farm lineup.