Recap: Tupperware Brands Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 53.33% over the past year to $0.14, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $489,600,000 rose by 17.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $448,990,000.

Looking Ahead

Tupperware Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tupperware Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.tupperwarebrands.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/2021

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $38.59

Company's 52-week low was at $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.50%

Company Description

Tupperware Brands Corp manufactures and sells a variety of kitchen, home storage, and beauty products. The firm sells food preparation, storage, and serving products as well as cookware and microfiber textiles under the Tupperware brand name. The company also sells beauty products that include skin and hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products. The company's products are sold through the direct-to-consumer channel via an independent sales force outside of traditional retail store locations. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on geography Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and South America. More revenue comes from the Asia-Pacific region than any other geographic region.

 

