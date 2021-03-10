 Skip to main content

Surgery Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 7:22am
Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $548,300,000 higher by 6.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $546,600,000.

Guidance

Surgery Partners said it expects FY21 sales growth of 18%-20%.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2z5c3or7

Technicals

52-week high: $42.87

52-week low: $4.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 77.53%

Company Description

Surgery Partners Inc is one of the few remaining independent ambulatory surgery center operators in the U.S. with national scale. The firm operates surgical facilities across 31 states in partnership with physician groups and larger local healthcare systems. While surgical procedures drive a majority of the firm's revenue, the company also operates a clinical lab, urgent care facilities, and a handful of physician practices to provide additional healthcare services within the communities it serves.

 

