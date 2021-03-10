 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: United Natural Foods Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 290.62% year over year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $6,888,000,000 higher by 12.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,910,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.05 and $3.55.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $27,000,000,000 and $27,800,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unfi.com%2F&eventid=3018815&sessionid=1&key=0940C4DACB377014AA2AD9A060BBE675&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.96

Company's 52-week low was at $5.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 81.07%

Company Description

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and food service channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of three principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and the manufacturing and branded products division.

 

Related Articles (UNFI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2021
Earnings Outlook For United Natural Foods
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com