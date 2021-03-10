Recap: United Natural Foods Q2 Earnings

Shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 290.62% year over year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $6,888,000,000 higher by 12.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,910,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.05 and $3.55.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $27,000,000,000 and $27,800,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unfi.com%2F&eventid=3018815&sessionid=1&key=0940C4DACB377014AA2AD9A060BBE675®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.96

Company's 52-week low was at $5.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 81.07%

Company Description

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and food service channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of three principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and the manufacturing and branded products division.