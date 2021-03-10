Lifetime Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.29% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $249,209,000 rose by 9.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $237,060,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lifetime Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3043690&sessionid=1&key=F9E6F0057DE8E9600AAF23880AC539ED®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.50

Company's 52-week low was at $3.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.18%

Company Profile

Lifetime Brands Inc is a U.S. based company which designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home and markets its products under brands such as Farberware, KitchenAid, Cuisine de France, and others. The company markets and sells its products principally on a wholesale basis to retailers. It also markets and sells a limited selection of its products directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred, and Friends, Built NY, and Lifetime Sterling. Its products include kitchen tools, gadgets, cutlery, dinnerware and glassware. The segments of the company are the U.S. and International. It derives a majority of the revenue from the U.S. segment which includes the domestic operations of the company's business.