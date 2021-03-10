 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvard Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $30,984,000 rose by 0.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,130,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s8sggrzy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.21

Company's 52-week low was at $1.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.98%

Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience Inc is a US-based developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, specialized products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its primary focus is scientific instruments used to advance life science and research. With operations in North America and Europe, it sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world. The product brands of the company include Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Ponemah, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, and MCS. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

 

Related Articles (HBIO)

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2021
Preview: Harvard Bioscience's Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 7-13): Conference Presentations And More Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com