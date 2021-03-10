Harvard Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $30,984,000 rose by 0.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,130,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s8sggrzy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.21

Company's 52-week low was at $1.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.98%

Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience Inc is a US-based developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, specialized products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its primary focus is scientific instruments used to advance life science and research. With operations in North America and Europe, it sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world. The product brands of the company include Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Ponemah, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, and MCS. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.