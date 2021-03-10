REV Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 450.00% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $554,000,000 up by 4.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $530,090,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

REV Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/revg/mediaframe/43893/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $14.56

Company's 52-week low was at $3.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.69%

Company Profile

REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs, industrial and commercial, and consumer leisure. The operating segments of the company are Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The products of the company are sold to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end-users. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Fire and Emergency segment which includes manufacturing of fire apparatus and ambulance products. The company operates in the US & Canada, Europe/Africa, and the rest of the world.