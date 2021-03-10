 Skip to main content

Express: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) moved higher by 11.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 447.37% over the past year to ($0.66), which beat the estimate of ($0.82).

Revenue of $430,335,000 declined by 29.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $424,720,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.express.com%2F&eventid=2947716&sessionid=1&key=F1C4B8F82F02348353F3D9D8295A4765&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.97

Company's 52-week low was at $0.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 214.17%

Company Description

Express, Inc. is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out. The company also sells the products through its e-commerce website and mobile app, as well as through franchisees who operate company locations in Latin America according to the franchise agreements. It derives revenue from the sales of apparel, accessories and other products, of which a majority of the revenue from the sale of apparel.

 

