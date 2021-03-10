 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 0.9% to $30.80 in after-hours trading.
  • H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter on Tuesday. H & R Block shares gained 1.7% to $20.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares fell 1.1% to $71.82 in after-hours trading.

  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) swung to a profit in the third quarter. The company also said it expects FY21 earnings of $0.76 to $0.96 per share on sales of $400 million to $410 million. AeroVironment shares fell 0.4% to $106.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares slipped 0.5% to $46.70 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

