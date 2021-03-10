5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 0.9% to $30.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HRB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter on Tuesday. H & R Block shares gained 1.7% to $20.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares fell 1.1% to $71.82 in after-hours trading.

