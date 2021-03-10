 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 4:03am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $38.72 million.

• Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.13 million.

• LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $88.00 million.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $152.38 million.

• Contango Oil & Gas Company Common Stock (TX) (AMEX:MCF) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $90.49 million.

• Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.27 million.

• GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $125.32 million.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $237.06 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $530.09 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $546.60 million.

• Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $448.99 million.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $94.15 million.

• Express (NYSE:EXPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $424.72 million.

• MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $242.63 million.

• International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $94.67 million.

• Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.22 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $45.77 million.

• BEST (NYSE:BEST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $251.27 million.

• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $145.96 million.

• HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $250.00 million.

• Ballantyne Strong, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BTN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $221.43 million.

• Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.29 million.

• Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.37 million.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $498.12 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $5.18 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $20.31 million.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $77.72 million.

• Myomo Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MYO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.02 million.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $39.05 million.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $15.36 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.89 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $234.25 million.

• AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.15 per share on revenue of $142.35 million.

• Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $164.50 million.

• Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $87.94 million.

• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $62.68 million.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.99 million.

• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $169.27 million.

• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $221.62 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $27.34 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.

• Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.90 million.

• Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $36.90 million.

• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $110.00 thousand.

• Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.02 million.

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion.

• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.12 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $94.37 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $62.49 million.

• Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $52.14 million.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $184.72 million.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $39.44 million.

• U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $49.40 million.

 

