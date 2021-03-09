Recap: Cherry Hill Mortgage Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 22.92% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $8,019,000 higher by 27.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,280,000.

Guidance

Cherry Hill Mortgage hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1437033&tp_key=4c3b1c8edb

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.18

Company's 52-week low was at $2.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.03%

Company Description

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp operates in the real estate sector in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage assets with the objective of generating current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term. The company reportable segments include investments in Residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other. It generates maximum revenue from the RMBS segment in the form of Interest income earned for servicing mortgage loans.