Recap: Cumberland Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 88.89% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $10,262,000 declined by 24.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,780,000.

Outlook

Cumberland hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3x85aqjk

Price Action

52-week high: $4.30

52-week low: $2.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.93%

Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded prescription products. The company provides prescription products to hospital acute care and gastroenterology to address unmet or poorly met medical needs. Its product brands include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox- Pak, Vaprisol and Ethyol.