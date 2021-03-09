American Public Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.03% year over year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $85,909,000 up by 15.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $84,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.39 and $0.44.

Q1 revenue expected between $88,047,000 and $88,047,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2947338&sessionid=1&key=95A2AEC7ABC849DD51E61537004B9643®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $41.09

52-week low: $18.47

Price action over last quarter: down 9.82%

Company Description

American Public Education Inc provides online and on-campus post-secondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are two reporting segments: American Public Education segment which is the key revenue generator; and Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.