Recap: MongoDB Q4 Earnings

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 32.00% over the past year to ($0.33), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $170,999,000 higher by 38.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $156,970,000.

Looking Ahead

MongoDB Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $(0.39)-$(0.36) vs $(0.27) Est., Sales $167M-$170M vs $166.78M Est.; Sees FY22 Adj. EPS $(1.55)-$(1.39) vs $(0.98) Est., Sales $745M-$765M vs $737.42M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mdb/mediaframe/43761/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $428.96

Company's 52-week low was at $93.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.40%

Company Profile

MongoDB Inc is a US-based general-purpose database platform. The company provides database platform to run applications at scale across a varied range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise and in a hybrid environment. The platform addresses the performance, scalability, flexibility and reliability demands of modern applications while maintaining the core capabilities of legacy databases. The commercial database products of the company include MongoDB Enterprise Server, MongoDB Atlas, Community Server, MongoDB Stitch, and others. The company also provides professional services to customers, including consulting and training. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.