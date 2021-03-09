 Skip to main content

ROCE Insights For Smith Micro Software

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) reported Q4 sales of $12.42 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $12.00 thousand, resulting in a 106.12% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, Smith Micro Software earned $196.00 thousand, and total sales reached $12.63 million.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Smith Micro Software's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Smith Micro Software posted an ROCE of -0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Smith Micro Software, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Smith Micro Software reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.03/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.03/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

