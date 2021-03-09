Earnings Outlook for Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Five Prime Therapeutics management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $3.27 million. In the same quarter last year, Five Prime Therapeutics reported EPS of $0.89 on revenue of $3.21 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 41.57%. Revenue would be up 1.87% on a year-over-year basis. Five Prime Therapeutics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.69 -0.67 -0.97 EPS Actual -0.74 -0.48 -0.57 -0.89 Revenue Estimate 3.41 M 4.58 M 6.28 M 4.65 M Revenue Actual 2.05 M 3.42 M 8.41 M 3.21 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics were trading at $37.76 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1193.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Five Prime Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.