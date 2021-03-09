Earnings Preview: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

On Wednesday, March 10, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals EPS will likely be near $0.28 while revenue will be around $110.00 thousand, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $8.73 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 41.67% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 98.74% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 -0.61 -0.69 -0.77 EPS Actual -0.43 -0.65 -0.63 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 16.87 M 8.83 M 7.79 M 10.26 M Revenue Actual 6.63 M 9.16 M 8.00 M 8.73 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 205.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.