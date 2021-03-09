Earnings Preview: GreenSky

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

GreenSky EPS will likely be near $0.06 while revenue will be around $125.32 million, according to analysts. GreenSky earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.12 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $133.84 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 50.0%. Sales would be down 6.36% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.02 0.05 0.13 EPS Actual 0.03 0.06 -0.05 0.12 Revenue Estimate 149.97 M 105.12 M 123.54 M 135.60 M Revenue Actual 142.02 M 132.96 M 121.17 M 133.84 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of GreenSky are up 7.65%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GreenSky is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.