Earnings Preview for International Money

International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

International Money EPS is expected to be around $0.22, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $94.67 million. International Money EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.2. Revenue was $83.24 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 10.0%. Sales would be up 13.73% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.15 0.14 0.14 EPS Actual 0.32 0.28 0.20 0.20 Revenue Estimate 92.60 M 76.45 M 73.36 M 84.84 M Revenue Actual 95.59 M 85.06 M 77.25 M 83.24 M

Stock Performance

Shares of International Money were trading at $14.8 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. International Money is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.