Earnings Preview: BioDelivery Sciences Intl

On Wednesday, March 10, BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

BioDelivery Sciences Intl EPS is expected to be around $0.06, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $38.72 million. BioDelivery Sciences Intl reported a profit of $0.06 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $31.64 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent no change in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 22.39% from the same quarter last year. BioDelivery Sciences Intl's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.09 0.09 0.05 0.06 Revenue Estimate 39.35 M 36.44 M 33.58 M 31.01 M Revenue Actual 39.44 M 36.58 M 38.28 M 31.64 M

Stock Performance

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences Intl were trading at $4 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BioDelivery Sciences Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.