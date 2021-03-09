Earnings Preview for Tupperware Brands

On Wednesday, March 10, Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tupperware Brands reporting earnings of $0.77 per share on sales of $448.99 million. In the same quarter last year, Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.3 on sales of $417.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 156.67%. Sales would be up 7.62% from the same quarter last year. Tupperware Brands's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.14 0.56 0.47 EPS Actual 1.20 0.84 0.33 0.30 Revenue Estimate 362.75 M 316.20 M 396.58 M 421.49 M Revenue Actual 477.20 M 397.40 M 375.90 M 417.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Tupperware Brands were trading at $31.86 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1603.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tupperware Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.