Return On Capital Employed Overview: Mondelez International

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Looking at Q4, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned $1.19 billion, a 1.02% increase from the preceding quarter. Mondelez International also posted a total of $7.30 billion in sales, a 9.5% increase since Q3. In Q3, Mondelez International earned $1.17 billion, and total sales reached $6.67 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Mondelez International's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Mondelez International posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Mondelez International, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Mondelez International reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.67/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.66/share.

 

