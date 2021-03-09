A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) - P/E: 0.46 Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) - P/E: 5.41 Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) - P/E: 4.31 Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) - P/E: 8.01 Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) - P/E: 9.61

XpresSpa Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.1, which has increased by 92.86% compared to Q2, which was -1.4. XpresSpa Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Companhia Brasileira has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.33, which has increased by 73.68% compared to Q2, which was 0.19. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.84%, which has increased by 0.31% from 0.53% last quarter.

This quarter, Qurate Retail experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.57 in Q3 and is now 1.59. Qurate Retail does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Meritage Homes experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.84 in Q3 and is now 3.97. Meritage Homes does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Murphy USA reported earnings per share at 2.16, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 2.27. Murphy USA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.