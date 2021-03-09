5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares rose 0.1% to $76.70 in after-hours trading.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter . The company also said its Q2 net revenue per active client declined 7% year-over-year. Stitch Fix shares dropped 22.9% to $52.83 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.05 per share on revenue of $ 1.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares rose 0.1% to close at $44.20 on Monday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. Waitr shares dipped 18.1% to $2.76 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares fell 0.1% to $130.00 in after-hours trading.
