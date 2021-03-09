Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $397.48 million.

• Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $276.63 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $230.00 million.

• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.04 million.

• Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $209.56 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.25 million.

• Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.74 million.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $420.16 million.

• Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $27.92 million.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $54.27 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $148.00 million.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $232.16 million.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.

• InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $307.28 million.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.08 million.

• Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $231.74 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.95 million.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $196.78 million.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $373.45 million.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.28 million.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $104.99 million.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.78 million.

• Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $84.70 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.25 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $164.00 million.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.40 million.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.23 million.

• Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PARTS iD, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:ID) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.03 million.

• Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $156.97 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $41.08 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $13.75 million.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $231.83 million.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.66 million.

• Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $187.80 million.

• Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.