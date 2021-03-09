 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 4:09am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $397.48 million.

• Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $276.63 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $230.00 million.

• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.04 million.

• Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $209.56 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.25 million.

• Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.74 million.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $420.16 million.

• Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $27.92 million.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $54.27 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $148.00 million.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $232.16 million.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.

• InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $307.28 million.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.08 million.

• Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $231.74 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.95 million.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $196.78 million.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $373.45 million.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.28 million.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $104.99 million.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.78 million.

• Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $84.70 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.25 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $164.00 million.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.40 million.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.23 million.

• Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PARTS iD, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:ID) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.03 million.

• Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $156.97 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $41.08 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $13.75 million.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $231.83 million.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.66 million.

• Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $187.80 million.

• Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Related Articles (CMD + BNED)

Earnings Outlook for Cantel Medical
A Preview Of Barnes & Noble Education's Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com