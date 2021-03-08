Recap: Mohawk Gr Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 68.87% over the past year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $41,492,000 rose by 61.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $38,850,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $350,000,000 and $380,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a29nekbd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $48.99

Company's 52-week low was at $1.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 310.24%

Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc is a technology-enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty related products and, consumer electronics. It has various owned and operated brands: hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6. The company generates revenue through the online sales of various consumer products that are sold online.