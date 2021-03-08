Castle Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 254.55% year over year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $17,299,000 declined by 1.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,740,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Castle Biosciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9pwwmi9c

Technicals

52-week high: $107.69

Company's 52-week low was at $21.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.51%

Company Profile

Castle Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The product portfolio of the company includes Cutaneous Melanoma, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, and DecisionDx-PRAME among others.