Recap: Stitch Fix Q2 Earnings

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 281.82% over the past year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $504,087,000 higher by 11.58% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $512,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stitch Fix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bvieteup

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $113.76

52-week low: $10.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.27%

Company Description

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandises with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags, and sells merchandise across various range of price points.