Avid Bioservices: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 116.67% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $21,806,000 rose by 60.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Avid Bioservices Raises Its FY21 Sales From $84M-$88M To $88M-$91m Vs $ 86.26M Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5yaj5yr

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.13

52-week low: $3.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.50%

Company Description

Avid Bioservices Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

 

