Avid Bioservices: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 116.67% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $21,806,000 rose by 60.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,070,000.
Looking Ahead
Avid Bioservices Raises Its FY21 Sales From $84M-$88M To $88M-$91m Vs $ 86.26M Estimates
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 08, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5yaj5yr
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $22.13
52-week low: $3.02
Price action over last quarter: Up 58.50%
Company Description
Avid Bioservices Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.
