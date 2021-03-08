Recap: Green Brick Partners Q4 Earnings

Shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 87.10% year over year to $0.58, which missed the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $254,100,000 higher by 10.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $275,110,000.

Guidance

Green Brick Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Green Brick Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.05

Company's 52-week low was at $5.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.68%

Company Description

Green Brick Partners Inc acquires and develops land, as well as providing land and construction financing to its controlled builders. The company is engaged in various aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, sales, and brand image creation. Green Brick Partners segments its operations into land development and homebuilding services, which is subdivided into Texas and Georgia. The company primarily generates its revenue through the sale of lots from land development segment, the construction loans to the company's controlled builders, and the delivery of homes through the builder operations segment.