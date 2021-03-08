Smith Micro Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 62.50% year over year to $0.03, which were in line with the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $12,416,000 higher by 1.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Smith Micro Software hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/smsi/mediaframe/42732/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $8.05

52-week low: $3.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.31%

Company Profile

Smith Micro Software Inc is a provider of software solutions. It develops and markets wireless solutions for wireless service providers, mobile device and chipset manufacturers, and enterprise businesses. The company's only reportable segment being Wireless. Its Wireless segment includes NetWise, CommSuite, SafePath, and QuickLink family of products. The company derives a majority of revenue from CommSuite products. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and the Asia Pacific.