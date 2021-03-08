Synchronoss Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.22% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $69,377,000 declined by 23.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $67,830,000.

Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies Sees FY 2021 Revs. $275M-$285M Vs $282.38M Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1435687&tp_key=808444a32b

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.59

52-week low: $2.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.01%

Company Description

Synchronoss Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud- and software-based activation solutions for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. These solutions are delivered through the Activation Services, Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Enterprise, and Integrated Life platforms, which are scalable and available on-demand. The firm's solutions include activation and processing, cloud-based sync, backup, storage, and content engagement capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction-based fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest is from countries across the world.