Earnings Preview For The Week Of March 8

Here are a few spotlights on this week's earnings front.

Personalized clothing is still trending

On Monday after market close, Wall Street expects Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) to lose 22 cents per share and show revenue of $512.22 million as their top line is expected to gain from continued growth in the company's active client base. Valuation concerns have emerged, but the online clothing personalization specialist is investing heavily to expand the total addressable market and speed up purchase decisions. With a group of 145 data scientists, it is building an algorithmically-driven engine to showcase personalized apparel options so clients don' need to search and browse to find desired clothing. But what investors want to see revenue growth acceleration and improved profit margins. What Stitch Fix did show is that even in times of a recession, consumers are willing to spend on clothing, as long as they're given a helping hand which is exactly what its tech-powered team of stylists did.

Leaving the drama on the stage, or more precisely, the screen

On Wednesday, Wall Street expects AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) to lose $3.21 per share on revenue of $156.3 million. There has been tons of drama outside the movie theaters, along with comedy and suspense with the Reddit-related noise. In 2020, movie ticket revenues plunged 82% YoY to $2.1 billion but the combination of vaccines and eased social distancing restrictions, AMC's prospects should improve. Additionally, AMC has enacted several capital raises which has greatly reduced the risk of near-term bankruptcy. Nevertheless, AMC needs to show it has what it takes to stay strong, particularly as streaming giants begin to release movies directly from their platforms.

Oracle is aiming for the clouds

Also on Wednesday, after market close, Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to earn $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion. The market appears willing to assign multiple expansions to Oracle shares as the company transforms its business into a cloud subscription-based model, something that resembles what Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) did a decade ago. But it remains to be seen if Oracle can compete with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Amazon. The company must demonstrate how it plans to gain a larger share of the market as the cloud market continues to accelerate.

DocuSign needs to show its digital framework is sustainable beyond the pandemic

On Thursday, Wall Street expects DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) to earn 22 cents per share on revenue of $407.65 million. The selloff in tech stocks has seemingly strengthened the pressure on its stock. DocuSign's success is owed to enabling individuals and businesses to digitize an agreement process which was incredibly handy during the global pandemic as enterprises were forced to operate remotely. However, vaccines have made the market question DocuSign's ability to sustain its growth rate. The company needs to show it can diversify its revenue stream with other products such as its contract lifecycle management platform which is seen as a strong growth candidate along with outlining its path towards profitability.

Although this might not be a very busy earnings week with five scheduled IPOs, we're still in for some interesting insights as the world is building a new kind of post-pandemic normalcy.

