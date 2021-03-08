Earnings Preview: PQ Group Holdings

PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 09. Here is Benzinga's look at PQ Group Holdings's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering PQ Group Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $307.28 million. In the same quarter last year, PQ Group Holdings reported EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $352.40 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 15.38%. Revenue would have fallen 12.8% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.19 0.10 0.09 EPS Actual 0.20 0.22 0.16 0.13 Revenue Estimate 387.44 M 358.71 M 356.26 M 365.36 M Revenue Actual 380.30 M 359.50 M 361.60 M 352.40 M

Stock Performance

Shares of PQ Group Holdings were trading at $17.36 as of March 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PQ Group Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.