 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monday's Market Minute: Watching Oil And Rates
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
March 08, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Monday's Market Minute: Watching Oil And Rates

Looks like a light week as far as economic data and earnings, but with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushing crude oil prices higher and the focus on interest rates here in the U.S. spiking, investors and traders will have plenty to stay dialed in on. Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what’s to come this week.

First, after rallying 5% last week, crude oil prices are higher after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest crude oil facility. The move up in crude coincides with rates, which have spiked and have begun to weigh on indices.

This week, keep an eye on the move up in the TYX to 2.35% and the TNX to 1.62%, most notable in how it impacts the tech-heavy Nasdaq. With the Fed quiet through next week, when we hear from the FOMC it could be a volatile week for rates as traders speculate as to what the Fed’s reaction to the recent runup will be. We also have some companies to keep an eye on reporting quarterly results; the focus will continue to be on retail, with Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) and Stich Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reporting. Also, keep an eye on DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). The week’s light in terms of economic data but we do have CPI and PPI, and with all the focus on rates and inflation, they could move markets.

Last but not least, the U.S. Dollar is inching up some, recently trading back to the 92 handle levels we haven’t since seen November 2020. So once again, another busy week ahead with lots to stay dialed in on as the focus remains on rates and commodities on the rise.

Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKS + DOCU)

Analyzing DocuSign's Unusual Options Activity
Yield Sign Flashing: Spike In 10-Year Treasury Above 1.5% Spooks Market In Thursday Selloff
Remote Work Had Several Implications For Dropbox Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Shortened Presidents' Day Week – The Market 411
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dicks Sporting Goods Stitch FixEarnings News Commodities Economics Markets Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com