5 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares gained 3.1% to close at $203.62 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares gained 3.1% to close at $203.62 on Friday. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is nearing a deal to combine its aircraft-leasing business with AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) in a transaction valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. GE shares fell 0.3% to $13.56 in after-hours trading, while AerCap shares rose 1.6% to close at $50.80 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor