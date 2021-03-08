5 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares gained 3.1% to close at $203.62 on Friday.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is nearing a deal to combine its aircraft-leasing business with AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) in a transaction valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. GE shares fell 0.3% to $13.56 in after-hours trading, while AerCap shares rose 1.6% to close at $50.80 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is projected to post a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share on revenue of $412.10 million. Xpeng shares dropped 4.6% to close at $28.03 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $512.37 million after the closing bell. Stitch Fix shares gained 0.7% to $73.50 in after-hours trading.
