Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $94.70 million.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.28 million.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $412.10 million.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $56.55 million.

• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $300.63 million.

• Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $95.31 million.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $371.87 million.

• Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.14 million.

• Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $74.83 million.

• Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $436.41 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $275.11 million.

• Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $512.37 million.

• Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $73.03 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $117.47 million.

• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $70.31 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.74 million.

• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.17 million.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.10 million.

• Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.45 million.

• Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $385.00 million.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $91.97 million.

• Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $22.08 million.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $156.10 million.

• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $736.10 million.

• 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.