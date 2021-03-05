 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Imax's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Share:

During Q4, Imax (NYSE:IMAX) brought in sales totaling $55.99 million. However, earnings decreased 47.09%, resulting in a loss of $14.49 million. In Q3, Imax brought in $37.26 million in sales but lost $27.39 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Imax posted an ROCE of -0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Imax is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Imax, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Imax reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.21/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.2/share.

 

Related Articles (IMAX)

Imax: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Imax
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021
Sony, MGM Studios Delay Big Ticket Movie Releases
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com