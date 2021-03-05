Green Brick Partners Earnings Preview

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, March 08. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Green Brick Partners EPS is expected to be around $0.63, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $275.11 million. In the same quarter last year, Green Brick Partners posted EPS of $0.31 on sales of $230.12 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 103.23%. Sales would be have grown 19.55% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Green Brick Partners's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.42 0.24 0.29 EPS Actual 0.68 0.66 0.31 0.31 Revenue Estimate 225.01 M 234.35 M 204.50 M 205.57 M Revenue Actual 275.82 M 232.83 M 213.27 M 230.12 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners were trading at $19.58 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Green Brick Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.