Earnings Outlook For Clarus

On Monday, March 08, Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Clarus reporting earnings of $0.3 per share on sales of $70.31 million. Clarus reported a profit of $0.22 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $61.02 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 36.36% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 15.22% on a year-over-year basis. Clarus's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 -0.07 0.11 0.17 EPS Actual 0.30 -0.04 0.09 0.22 Revenue Estimate 63.57 M 34.09 M 54.88 M 59.55 M Revenue Actual 64.49 M 30.01 M 53.55 M 61.02 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Clarus were trading at $17.81 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Clarus is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.