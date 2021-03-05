A Preview Of Del Taco Restaurants's Earnings

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, March 08. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Based on Del Taco Restaurants management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $156.10 million. Del Taco Restaurants EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.18. Revenue was $157.10 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 22.22%. Revenue would be down 0.63% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.08 0.02 0.17 EPS Actual 0.16 0 -0.01 0.18 Revenue Estimate 120.36 M 103.74 M 108.00 M 157.32 M Revenue Actual 120.78 M 104.57 M 109.81 M 157.10 M

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants were trading at $10.66 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Del Taco Restaurants is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.