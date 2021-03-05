5 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares dropped 1.3% to $59.90 in after-hours trading.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected earnings and overall sales for its fourth quarter. However, the company's chip sales came in slightly below analysts' estimates. Broadcom shares dropped 3.1% to $430.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $378.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares dropped 4.2% to close at $60.37 in after-hours trading.

