5 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares dropped 1.3% to $59.90 in after-hours trading.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected earnings and overall sales for its fourth quarter. However, the company’s chip sales came in slightly below analysts’ estimates. Broadcom shares dropped 3.1% to $430.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $378.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares dropped 4.2% to close at $60.37 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees FY21 earnings of $1.20 to $1.35 per share. Gap shares climbed 3.6% to $26.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter. Costco shares dropped 2.3% to $311.79 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga