Evofem Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 85.19% over the past year to ($0.50), which missed the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $168,000 rose by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,690,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Evofem Biosciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zsc5tbs2

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.87

52-week low: $1.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.83%

Company Overview

Evofem Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its focus is to advance the quality of life for women by developing solutions such as hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections. Its first commercial product, Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel, is for the prevention of pregnancy. Phexxi is hormone-free, female-controlled, on-demand prescription contraceptive gel. Its pipeline product candidate, EVO100, is being evaluated for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea - two of the pervasive sexually transmitted diseases in the United States.