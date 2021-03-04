Recap: Veritone Q4 Earnings

Shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.58% over the past year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $16,818,000 higher by 35.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Veritone hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $76,000,000 and $81,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.veritone.com%2F&eventid=2947498&sessionid=1&key=AC81FA9354492DFA57A311062D8E090E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $50.34

Company's 52-week low was at $1.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 231.94%

Company Overview

Veritone Inc is a cloud-based cognitive software company. Its proprietary artificial intelligence platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of a variety of cognitive engines, which can be orchestrated together, to reveal valuable multivariate insights from vast amounts of media. The company's platform stores the results in a searchable, time-correlated database to create a rich, online, searchable index of audio, video and structured data, enabling users to analyze the information in near real-time to drive business decisions and insights.