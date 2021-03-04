Great Ajax: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 32.26% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $22,505,000 higher by 64.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,890,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greatajax.com%2F&eventid=2947625&sessionid=1&key=091C35E5D7C168EA34242DC21DF94DF4®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.78

52-week low: $3.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.32%

Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp is an externally managed real estate company. The company's primary business is acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of mortgage loans. It primarily targets acquisitions of re-performing loans (RPLs) including residential mortgage loans and small balance commercial mortgage loans (SBC loans). Great Ajax operates in a single segment. The company also holds real-estate owned (REO) properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans.